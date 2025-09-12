'Ask Before Speaking': Rahul Gandhi, UP Minister Argue During Meeting

Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh on Friday countered Rahul Gandhi, highlighting his own adherence to guidelines and questioning Gandhi's respect for the Lok Sabha Speaker's authority after a heated argument erupted between them during a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in Rae Bareli, Lucknow.

The tension stemmed from Mr Gandhi's assertion of his authority as chairperson, with Mr Singh pushing back, citing Mr Gandhi's own disregard for parliamentary procedures.

"Why should I accept his rights when he himself does not consider the rights of the Lok Sabha Speaker?... I protested any discussions out of the scope of the 43 schemes of DISHA... I am happy that 100% achievement was achieved in many programmes on the topics discussed by the officials of both the governments...," said Mr Singh, a former Congress member now with the BJP, who has previously contested against Mr Gandhi's family in Rae Bareli.

The altercation's video spread rapidly on social media, where Rahul Gandhi instructed Mr Singh to seek permission before speaking, prompting Singh's sharp retort about Gandhi not listening to the Speaker. The clash took place while Rahul Gandhi was on a two-day visit to his constituency on September 10 to 11.

"I am chairing this meeting. If you have something to say, ask first, and then I will give you a chance to speak," said Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Though the DISHA meeting concluded, its chairperson is the supervisor of the rules and regulations issued by the Rural Development Ministry of the Government of India. Rahul Gandhi only has the right to monitor the 43 programmes given by the Government of India and Uttar Pradesh.

He said Gandhi should have limited himself to checking whether funds for those 43 schemes were being utilised properly.

"He should check whether the money given for those 43 schemes is being used properly or not. He neither reads the guidelines of the DISHA meeting nor makes his party read them. Proceedings were contrary to the scope of the meeting, which I opposed," Mr Singh said.

Amethi MP KL Sharma, who was also present, joined in the exchange, backing Rahul Gandhi against Mr Singh.

The DISHA meeting is held every quarter to discuss the development projects in the region. An MP and various officials, including the District Magistrate, MLAs in the Raebareli area, chair the meeting. Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh was also in attendance.

