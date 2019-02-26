'Salute IAF Pilots': Rahul Gandhi Amid Reports Of Strike On Terror Camps

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted to say that he "salutes" the IAF.

Twelve days after the suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, India today carried out air strikes on terror camps across the Line of Control, according to reports. With official confirmation of the pre-dawn air strikes yet to come, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi showed cautious support. "I salute the pilots of the IAF," his tweet read.

His party too, lauded the Air Force, underscoring its role in keeping the people safe. "We salute the @IAF_MCC for their consistent & determined effort to keep Indians safe. Jai Hind," the Congress posted on its official Twitter handle.

National Conference chief Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Wow, if this is true this was not a small strike by any stretch of imagination but will wait for official word, should any be forthcoming."

News agency ANI reported that 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets had dropped around 1000 kg laser-guided bombs on what is reported to be a training camp of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, which claimed responsibility for the attack in Pulwama.

The strikes were "100 per cent successful" and went exactly as planned, sources told NDTV. Terror camps and control rooms of the Jaish were hit.

On February 14, a suicide bomber drove an explosive-filled mini-van into a 78-vehicle convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Forty CRPF men had died in the blast that followed.

Amid the huge public anger in the aftermath of the blasts, the government had promised action.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that the sacrifices" of the jawans at Pulwama "will not go in vain". Union Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted to say that that the terrorists "will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act".

India has started its bid to isolate Pakistan diplomatically and allowances made for Pakistan in terms of trade have been scrapped. India has withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation or MFN status to Pakistan and imposed 200 per cent customs duties on goods from across the border.

In Kashmir, security provided to separatist leaders was withdrawn and more than 150 people have been arrested.