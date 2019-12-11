Citizenship Bill 'Attempt To Ethnically Cleanse North East': Rahul Gandhi

Citizenship Bill: "I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is a "criminal attack on the northeast" and an attempt by the government to "ethnically cleanse" the region, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday, hours before a debate on the controversial bill in parliament.



"The CAB is an attempt by Modi-Shah Govt to ethnically cleanse the North East. It is a criminal attack on the North East, their way of life and the idea of India. I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service," Rahul Gandhi, a Congress Lok Sabha MP, tweeted.



The CAB or Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is to be taken up for debate and passing in the Rajya Sabha after it cleared the Lok Sabha test on Monday.