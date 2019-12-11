Live Updates: Citizenship Bill In Rajya Sabha Today Amid Protests

A still from protests against the bill. (PTI)

The Citizenship the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday, is likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today at around 1 pm.

While the ruling BJP appearing confident, Congress has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha Member of Parliaments asking them to be present in the Upper House.

The Congress, on the other hand, has planned to stage nationwide demonstrations against the bill. In a letter to all the state party chiefs, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal has asked party workers to protest in their respective regions. "I request you to undertake dharna pradarshan (protest) tomorrow (Wednesday) against the Bill in state headquarters by involving the senior leaders and frontal organisations," he had said.

The Lok Sabha, on Monday, passed the Citizenship Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes where 391 members were present and voted.

The Bill seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Here the live updates on developments Citizenship Amendment Bill

Dec 11, 2019 10:16 (IST) Rahul Gandhi Tweets

"The CAB is a attempt by Modi-Shah Govt to ethnically cleanse the North East. It is a criminal attack on the North East, their way of life and the idea of India. I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service."

