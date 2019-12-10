Citizenship Bill To Be Introduced In Rajya Sabha At 2 pm Tomorrow

The Citizenship Bill will be debated and put up for vote in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, cleared by the Lok Sabha after a fierce 12-hour debate on Monday, is expected to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday at 2 pm. Sources in the ruling BJP said the party is confident of the bill making it through the upper house.

While the BJP and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) enjoy an overwhelming majority in the lower house that helped get 311 votes in favour of the bill and just 80 against in the lower house, the party's hold on the Rajya Sabha is less definitive.

With a current strength of 240, the majority mark in the upper house is 121. The NDA has 116 members and expects the support of 14 others, taking its numbers to 130.

The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) has 64 members and expects 46 others to support it, taking its total to 110.

The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill around midnight on Monday that will grant citizenship to religious minorities from neighbouring countries, but not Muslims, amid raucous scenes in parliament and protests in the country's northeast.

The controversial legislation provides that Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians fleeing persecution in Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan can be granted citizenship.