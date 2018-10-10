'Take Rafale Deal Issue To Villages': Rahul Gandhi To Congress Workers

Rahul Gandhi addressed public meetings in Dholpur, Bharatpur and Dausa districts.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged Youth Congress workers to take the issue of "corruption" in the Rafale aircraft deal to the village level as the party gears up for the Assembly elections in December.

"The Congress president's focus was on exposing the BJP government, which is involved in corruption, like in the Rafale deal," Rajasthan Youth Congress president Ashok Chandna told PTI.

Mr Gandhi attended a meeting of the national executive of the Youth Congress in Jaipur before leaving for Bikaner for a 'Maha Sankalp' public meeting

"The prime minister is favouring top industrialists and not paying heed to farmers and the poor and this is what Rahul Gandhi wants the Youth Congress to tell people across the country," Mr Chandna said after the Jaipur meeting.

Mr Gandhi asked the Youth Congress to follow the party's ideology and work with dedication to strengthen democracy, Chandna said.

The national executive meeting was also attended by Youth Congress national president Keshav Chand Yadav, vice president Srinivas B V and general secretary and state in-charge Devender Kadyan.

Mr Gandhi interacted with young entrepreneurs at a separate meeting.

Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot, All India Congress Committee general secretary and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and AICC general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Rajasthan Avinash Pande were also present at the meetings.