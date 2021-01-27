'Not Said A Word About China In 6 Months': Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi

"Of course the Prime Minister is incompetent": Rahul Gandhi said today (File photo)

Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the border stand-off with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused him of ''weakening'' and ''destroying'' the country and claimed that "for the first time" Chinese troops were "sitting inside Indian territory".

On a two-day visit to Kerala, where assembly elections are to be held in the next few months, he virtually kicked off the campaign of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and also slammed the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, alleging their policies have caused ''damage'' to the state.

Addressing UDF conventions at Thana and Nilambur in Malappuram district, forming part of his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Mr Gandhi also alleged RSS was spreading hatred and it was responsible for ''collapse'' of the country's economy.

"You know the damage the Prime Minister is doing to the fabric of the nation. For the first time, Chinese troops are sitting inside Indian territory. Our economy, one the best performing in the world, has collapsed. Our youngsters simply cannot get jobs. This is the result of the ideology of the RSS," he said.

"Of course the Prime Minister is incompetent, but the real cause of this failure is the hatred the RSS is spreading in the country", the former Congress president said.

Targeting PM Modi, he asked what happened to his "56 inch chest when the Chinese troops came inside the country. The Prime Minister has not said a word about China in the past six months," Mr Gandhi said.

"The Prime minister has divided the country and spread hatred and so the Chinese have decided to come inside the country... they know the PM has weakened India and they have correctly assessed that he cannot stand up to them", the Congress leader alleged in Nilambur.

He also claimed Modi has "destroyed" the country through the demonetisation and ''flawed'' Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Turning to the LDF, the principal rival of the Congress in the state, the MP told the gathering that "You have faced the Left front every day and you know the damage their policies have done to Kerala."

Congratulating those who won in the local body polls and those who put up a fight and lost, he said local the grassroot elections were becoming more and more important as they represent "true voices" of the people since the representatives were closer to them.