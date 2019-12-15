Rahul Gandhi Should Drop Surname, Was Stolen By His Family: Sambit Patra

Sambit Patra says the Congress leaders stole the Gandhi name for political gains. (File)

Rahul Gandhi should drop his surname as it was "stolen" by his family for political gains, BJP leader Sambit Patra claimed today, a day after the Congress leader refused to apologise for his "rape in India" remark saying he is not "Rahul Savarkar".

Mr Patra said former prime minister Indira Gandhi had called Veer Savarkar "son of soil", while her grandson was referring to him in a derogatory note.

"They stole the Gandhi name for political gains. He should give up the name of Gandhi. You (Rahul Gandhi) are a political deserter," Mr Patra alleged.

The Congress leader had said: "My name is not Rahul Savarkar, I am Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for speaking truth and nor will any Congressman do so."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also termed Rahul Gandhi and his family members as "fake Gandhis".

"Rahul Gandhi has said he was not Rahul Savarkar.. it is impossible for you to become Rahul Savarkar," Mr Joshi said.

He said as per convenience, "you enter into an understanding with anyone, you can become Rahul Uddhav Thackrey --- we all know what all words you have used against him and what you have done now."