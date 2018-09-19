'Dictatorship Has Become A Vocation Under PM Modi,' Says Rahul Gandhi

After police lathi-charged Congress workers, Rahul Gandhi called it "dictatorship under PM Modi"

Declaring that "dictatorship has become a vocation" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today said that people in Chhattisgarh will remember the attack on his party's workers in Bilaspur as an act of "political persecution".

Taking to Twitter a day after police beat up protesting Congress workers in the Chhattisgarh town, leaving several injured, the Congress president trained his guns on the BJP-led Raman Singh government in the state and also tagged a video of the incident.

"In Narendra Modi's regime, dictatorship has become a vocation. The cowardly manner in which the fundamental rights of Congress workers in Bilaspur were attacked by the Raman Singh government will be remembered by the people there as political persecution," he said on Twitter in Hindi.

नरेंद्र मोदी की हुकूमत में तानाशाही एक पेशा बन गया है| बिलासपुर में रमन सिंह की सरकार द्वारा कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं के मौलिक अधिकारों पर बुज़दिली से किए गए इस प्रहार को वहाँ की जनता सियासी ज़ुल्म के रूप में याद रखेगी| pic.twitter.com/to7LDkXzEt - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 19, 2018

At least seven Congress workers were injured on Tuesday when police beat them with sticks in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur city after they allegedly threw garbage inside a minister's house.

The Congress claimed its workers were carrying out a peaceful protest against Urban Administration Minister Amar Agrawal but were brutally beaten by the police.

Additional Superintendent of Police or ASP, Neeraj Chandrakar, said that Congress workers threw garbage inside the minister's house and also roughed up a policewoman and some male constables, following which a case was registered against them.

The protesters then went to the district Congress office and staged a sit-in, the police officer said.

When police tried to arrest them, Congress workers again got into a scuffle with the police. That was when the police had to resort to "mild force" in order to arrest the workers against whom the case had been lodged, Mr Chandrakar said.

At least 52 Congress workers were arrested and seven of them sustained injuries in the process, the senior police officer said.

