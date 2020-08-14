Rahul Gandhi Says Centre Must Declare 'Covid Vaccine Access Strategy Now'

Rahul Gandhi said India will soon be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing nations (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today demanded that the government clearly define an inclusive and equitable vaccine access policy to ensure its affordability and fair distribution.

He said India will soon be one of the COVID-19 vaccine producing countries and the government must spell out its strategy now.

"India will be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing nations. It needs a clearly-defined, inclusive and equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability and fair distribution. The Government of India (GOI) must do it now," he said on Twitter.

Human trials on various COVID-19 vaccines are currently being carried out across the world, including in India.



