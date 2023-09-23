Watch: Rahul Gandhi Rides Pillion On College Student's Scooter In Jaipur

Rahul Gandhi also interacted with the student of Maharani College in Jaipur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a day-long visit to Jaipur was seen enjoying a scooter ride today. A video of Mr Gandhi riding pillion on a woman college student's scooter outside a college has gone viral on social media.

The 13-second video clip shows the former Congress chief - flanked by students, teachers and his security team - taking a short ride on the scooter.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi distributed two-wheelers to meritorious girl students at Maharani College and rides pillion on a girl's scooter in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/nsQ17rT1u3 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

The Wayanad MP was seen interacting with the student in photos he shared on X, formerly Twitter. "Empower women like Mimansha Upadhyay, and they'll lead our country to a brighter future," he wrote.

Empower women like Mimansha Upadhyay, and they'll lead our country to a brighter future. pic.twitter.com/h2p6uW4Kag — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 23, 2023

'Rajasthan mein Jan Nayak' was how Mr Gandhi was described on the official X handle of Congress alongside the scooter video.

Before his scooter ride, Rahul Gandhi also interacted with the students of Maharani College and distributed two-wheelers to meritorious students, news agency ANI reported.

He was received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, convener of core committee for state polls Sukhjinder Randhawa, party's state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra at the Jaipur airport earlier today.

Mr Gandhi, along with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, laid the foundation stone of the new building of the Pradesh Congress Committee and unveiled a plaque. Both the leaders also addressed a public rally in the state where elections are due later this year.