'Many Indians Don't Consider Women Human': Rahul Gandhi On Delhi Shocker

Rahul Gandhi said many Indians do not consider women to be human (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today expressed shame at the video of a 20-year-old woman being beaten in New Delhi.

The video, which has been doing the rounds on social media this week, shows an alleged rape survivor being paraded by her neighbours in Delhi and beaten amid cheering.

"The video of a 20-year-old woman being brutally beaten up exposes a very disturbing face of our society," Mr Gandhi posted on Twitter.

He also said that many Indians do not consider women to be human.

"The bitter truth is that many Indians don't consider women to be human. This shameful fact needs to be acknowledged and called out."

The video of a 20-year-old woman being brutally beaten up exposes a very disturbing face of our society.



The bitter truth is that many Indians don't consider women to be human.



This shameful fact needs to be acknowledged and called out. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 31, 2022

Delhi Police arrested eleven people after the video surfaced online.

Further investigation into the matter is underway and the police urged people not to spread rumours on social media.

"Some people are trying to give this incident a communal angle, and some are spreading rumours that the victim has committed suicide. This is wrong and false information. The victim is safe," said R Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, who met the woman, in a tweet on Thursday said that she has demanded the Delhi Police for action and more arrests.

The Commission has also sought details of any previous complaints against the accused persons especially regarding their involvement in illegal liquor and drug trade.