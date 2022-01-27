Video: Alleged Rape Survivor Paraded, Hit By Women In Delhi Amid Cheers

The incident took place in Shahdara in east Delhi.

An alleged rape survivor was allegedly kidnapped, her hair cut and face painted black, before she was paraded amid cheers, in a shocking incident in the national capital. The women's panel has taken note of the incident and four people, all of them women, have been arrested for assault.

The incident in Shahdara in east Delhi was carried out due to "personal enmity", the police said, adding that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

"An unfortunate incident of sexual assualt on a woman due to personal enmity happened in Shahdara District today. Police has arrested four accused and probe is on. All possible help and counselling is being provided to the victim," senior police official said.

However, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal, who met the woman has claimed that the 20-year-old woman was gang-raped by illegal liquor sellers.

"A 20-year-old girl was gang-raped by illegal liquor sellers in Kasturba Nagar. Her head was tonsured and black paint put on her face and then she was paraded and she was paraded in the streets wearing a garland of slippers. I am issuing notice to Delhi Police. All the accused men and women should be arrested and the girl and her family should be given security," Ms Maliwal said while sharing the video.

कस्तूरबा नगर में 20 साल की लड़की का अवैध शराब बेचने वालों द्वारा गैंगरेप किया गया, उसे गंजा कर, चप्पल की माला पहना पूरे इलाक़े में मुँह काला करके घुमाया। मैं दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर रही हूँ। सब अपराधी आदमी औरतों को अरेस्ट किया जाए और लड़की और उसके परिवार को सुरक्षा दी जाए। pic.twitter.com/4ExXufDaO3 - Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 27, 2022

The assault was carried out by the family of a boy who had committed suicide. The boy's family had blamed the woman for his death as he was pursuing the woman.

According to the victim's sister, the woman - who is married and has a child - had moved to a rented room after the boy's death on November 12th. She was picked up from Karkardooma by the boy's uncle.

