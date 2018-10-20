Rahul Gandhi Meets Maharashtra Congress Leaders At Nanded Airport

Rahul Gandhi was also briefed about Congress's ongoing Jan Sangharsh Yatra in Maharashtra. (File)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today met Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Ashok Chavan at Nanded airport, over 550 kilometres from Mumbai, and discussed the prevailing political situation in the state.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Nanded from Delhi today noon and took a chopper to Bhainsa town in Nirmal district in Telangana to address a public meeting.

Bhainsa is around 80 kilometres from Nanded.

Congress sources said that Rahul Gandhi was also briefed about the party's ongoing Jan Sangharsh Yatra in Maharashtra.

Rahul Gandhi today kicked off the Congress' election campaign in neighbouring Telangana with a public meeting in Nirmal district there.

Telangana goes to polls on December 7 and votes will be counted on December 11.