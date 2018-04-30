Rahul Gandhi Checks On Lalu Yadav At AIIMS Rahul Gandhi meets Lalu Yadav at AIIMS. During the 30-minute meeting Mr Gandhi reportedly enquired about the RJD chief's treatment

Highlights Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets RJD chief Lalu Yadav at AIIMS Lalu Yadav wrote to AIIMS, said he wanted to stay for longer AIIMS in a statement said Mr Yadav is fit to go back to Ranchi hospital



In a meeting that lasted for about 30 minutes, the Congress president is believed to have enquired about Mr Yadav's treatment. The two leaders reportedly spoke about the current political scenario in the country. The Congress party though has criticized the harsh sentences given to the RJD chief in the fodder scam cases, maintained distance from the latter since the convictions in a series of scams.



The 69-year-old RJD leader has been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013, and in the latest Dumka treasury case, a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment.



Mr Yadav was moved to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on March 16, after he complained of discomfort at Birsa Munda Jail, where he was lodged. He was later moved to AIIMS after doctors at the RIMS reviewed his condition and found that the sugar level could not be controlled.



Mr Yadav has written to the AIIMS saying he doesn't want to be "shifted back to Ranchi hospital, as that hospital is not properly equipped to treat" his ailments. The AIIMS, in a statement said Mr Yadav's "condition has improved significantly and as per the advise of the medical board constituted for his treatment, he is being referred back to Ranchi Medical College for management of his chronic issues."



The Jharkhand High Court had earlier sought the medical reports of Mr Yadav from AIIMS while hearing his interim bail plea on medical grounds. The court will take up Mr Yadav's bail plea on May 4.



On February 23, the court had rejected Mr Yadav's bail application in a case related to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 89 lakh from Deoghar treasury between 1990 and 1994.



Mr Yadav was sent to Ranchi's Birsa Munda Central Jail on December 23, after being convicted in the Deoghar treasury case.



