'In Hinduism, Guru Is Supreme': Rahul Gandhi Jabs PM Modi Over LK Advani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked his guru LK Advani out, Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed today, adding in Hinduism, a guru or teacher is the most respected figure. His remark came a day after the BJP veteran said in a blog that the BJP never regarded its critics as "enemies" or "anti-nationals".

Mr Advani, a former party president, was denied national election ticket from his constituency Gandhinagar. BJP chief Amit Shah has been fielded as the party's candidate. Sources have told NDTV that he had been upset with the way he was sidelined.

Breaking his silence of weeks, Mr Advani advised the party to "look back, look ahead and look within" and stressed on "democracy and democratic traditions" within.

The Congress renewed its attack on PM Modi on snub to Mr Advani. Its president said at a rally today, "BJP talks of Hinduism. In Hinduism, the guru is supreme. It talks of guru-shishya tradition. Who is Modi's guru? Advani. Modi just kicked Advani out".

Mr Advani is considered the political guru of PM Modi. He, however, had opposed his nomination as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate in 2013. After the BJP formed a government at the centre in 2014, Mr Advani was sent to the so-called "Margadarshak Mandal" or the mentors' body.

After Mr Advani's blog, PM wrote on Twitter that the veteran leader perfectly summed up the true essence of the party.

"Advani Ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, most notably the guiding Mantra of 'Nation First, Party Next, Self Last.' Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that greats like LK Advani Ji have strengthened (sic)," PM Modi tweeted.

