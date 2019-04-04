In Blog, LK Advani's Message To BJP On "Democracy Within Party"

"Defense of democracy and democratic traditions have been BJP's hallmark," LK Advani said. (PTI)

LK Advani, told by the ruling BJP that he cannot contest the national election, broke his silence today in a blog titled "Nation First, Party Next, Self Last". In the piece, he has urged his party to "look back, look ahead and look within."

The BJP veteran, one of the party's founder members, has been upset since he was benched and BJP president Amit Shah decided to contest from Gandhinagar, a seat that Mr Advani has held for six terms.

"Defense of democracy and democratic traditions, both within the Party and in the larger national setting, has been the proud hallmark of the BJP," Mr Advani writes.

"The essence of Indian democracy is respect for diversity and freedom of expression. Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our 'enemies', but only as our adversaries."

He said similarly, "in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as anti-national. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level."

The BJP had always been in the forefront of demanding protection of independence, integrity, fairness and robustness of all democratic institutions, including the media, Mr Advani says.

