Rahul Gandhi Ignorant About India, So Can't Understand Sangh, Says RSS

Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the RSS was trying to "change" the nature of India

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for likening the RSS to Muslim Brotherhood, the Sangh today said the Congress chief cannot understand the saffron outfit as he does not know India.

Last week at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London, Mr Gandhi had said the RSS' idea is similar to that of Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world.

He had also alleged that the RSS was trying to "change" the nature of India and "capture" its institutions.

Responding to the Congress chief's charges, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) prachar pramukh (publicity in-charge) Arun Kumar said Mr Gandhi is unaware about the "concept of Muslim brotherhood."

"The entire world today is facing the threat of Islamic fundamentalism. He is unaware... he does not understand the gravity of the situation that's why he is making such statements," Mr Kumar said.

Referring to the Congress president's old statement that he is trying to understand India, the Sangh leader said, "One who doesn't understand India cannot understand the Sangh."

He is ignorant about India and its cultural ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which means the world is one family, Mr Kumar claimed.