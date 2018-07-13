Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At PM Modi For Bowing To Chinese Pressure

Rahul Gandhi, who took to Twitter to attack the prime minister, tagged a media report which claimed that the Army has decided to shelve all new "raisings" for a China-specific Mountain Strike Corps due to financial constraints.

Rahul Gandhi had called Prime Minister Modi's visit as one having "no agenda".(File)

New Delhi: 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today cited a media report to hit out at Narendra Modi's visit to China in April, saying never in India's history has a prime minister "capitulated to pressure from a foreign power as this one has".

"Our PM's 'no agenda' China visit, clearly had a 'Chinese hidden agenda' which is now unravelling. Never before in India's history has a PM capitulated to pressure from a foreign power, as this one has. This is BJP nationalism on full display," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held an unprecedented two-day informal summit in Wuhan city in April during which they decided to issue "strategic guidance" to their militaries to strengthen communications to build trust and understanding.

Mr Gandhi had called Prime Minister Modi's visit as one having "no agenda". 

