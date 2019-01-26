Rahul Gandhi, Himanta Biswa Sarma Duel On Twitter Over Citizenship Bill

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the "growing violence" in the north-east worries him

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP's north-east strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma duelled on Twitter over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Protests have broken out across the region over the bill, which the protesters say will inundate the north-east states with immigrants in the long term.

Mr Gandhi alleged the BJP is trying to "polarise" the north-east for electoral gains and triggering "unrest".

"I am disturbed by the growing violence & unrest in the N East where religion & ethnicity are being used as weapons by the BJP to polarise the region for political gain. This type of politics, that pitches brother against brother & fans hatred, is evil & must be stopped," Mr Gandhi tweeted on Friday.

The BJP's north-east strategist hit back at the Congress leader.

"Dear Rahul Gandhi, Perplexed by your anxiety. Are you aware how Congress has strangulated NE for decades? Don't give value judgements. We're talking to people to address genuine concerns. Some fake protestors, with bare or no support, are withering away. Rest assured, NE is safe!" Mr Sarma tweeted.

Making its stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016, the Assam BJP has said said the state can be saved from becoming a "Kashmir" only with the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, coupled with enforcing the Assam Accord's Clause VI and Scheduled Tribe status to six communities.

"I do not require a certificate if I am secular or communal. People are pitting Hindus against Hindus. Those opposing Hindu Bangladeshi do not know that they have lost the power to decide in 14 districts of Assam. Already 30 seats have gone, if the Bill comes in, we can still save at least 17 assembly seats," said Mr Sarma at a public event on Friday.