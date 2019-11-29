Rahul Gandhi Expresses Shock Over Murder Of Vet In Telangana

The police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted (File)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed shock over the alleged rape and murder of a female veterinary doctor in Hyderabad and showed his solidarity with her family.

"I am shocked to hear about the brutal rape and murder in Hyderabad. How anyone could subject another human being to such terrible, unprovoked violence is beyond imagination. My thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family at this time of immense grief," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was on Thursday found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted.

Earlier today, the police arrested the accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the woman veterinary doctor. The accused are a lorry driver and cleaners, said police sources.