Rahul Gandhi Creating Divisions In Society To Regain Lost Power: RSS Attacking the BJP and the RSS, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Tamils are being brutally killed for not bowing to the Sangh philosophy and sought to put the blame for thrashing of Dalits in Gujarat on 'repressive Manuvadi thought' of the two organisations.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rahul Gandhi in his tweets blamed the RSS for the violence in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. New Delhi: The RSS on Wednesday hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his charge that people are being killed in Tamil Nadu for not bowing to the Sangh, saying the "frustrated" Congress president is trying to create more divisions in the society to regain the lost support of his party.



"Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is tirelessly working for unifying the people of Bharat rising above caste, region and religious identities to work in the interest of the nation," RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya said in a statement.



Referring to the Congress, he said that the political parties which are playing divisive politics are being rejected by the people of India.



"Frustrated Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi are trying to create more divisions in the society to regain their lost support," he said while responding to Mr Gandhi's charges.



Mr Gandhi in his tweets blamed the RSS for the violence in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.



"This is untrue and bereft of facts. We strongly condemn such irresponsible utterings of Congress and Rahul Gandhi," Mr Vaidya added.



Attacking the BJP and the RSS, Mr Gandhi alleged that Tamils are being brutally killed for not bowing to the Sangh philosophy and sought to put the blame for thrashing of Dalits in Gujarat on 'repressive Manuvadi thought' of the two organisations.



In a tweet targeted at the BJP and the RSS, Mr Gandhi also attached a news report video clip of Dalits being thrashed to death in Rajkot and Una.



"This soul-stirring video is a result of the Manuvadi thought. Before this disease spreads further in our country, we have to stop this. We will all together defeat this repressive thought of the BJP/RSS. It is time for change," he tweeted in Hindi.



This followed another tweet in Tamil in which the Congress chief alleged that Tamils were being killed as they refused to "bow" to the RSS philosophy.



