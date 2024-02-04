'Yatra Route Not Final': Congress On Akhilesh Yadav's 'No Invitation' Jab

The yatra is currently in iharkhand and will head further west (File)

After Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that he hasn't yet been invited to Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress on Sunday said that yatra's detailed route and programme in Uttar Pradesh will be shared with INDIA alliance constituents after it is finalised in a day or two.

Notably, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, at a time when the Opposition's INDIA alliance have been hit with multiple rifts, said that he has not been invited for the Uttar Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra yet.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that a detailed route of the Yatra is being prepared, after which it will be shared with the parties of the INDIA bloc.

"The detailed route and program of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh is being prepared. It will be finalized in a day or two. After this it will be shared with the constituent parties of INDIA alliance in the state. His participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra will further strengthen the INDIA alliance. The Yatra is expected to enter UP on the afternoon of February 16," Jairam Ramesh said on X.

उत्तर प्रदेश में भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा के विस्तृत रूट और कार्यक्रम की रूपरेखा तैयार की जा रही है। एक-दो दिन में इसे अंतिम रूप दे दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद इसे राज्य में INDIA गठबंधन के घटक दलों के साथ साझा किया जाएगा। उनका भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा में भाग लेना INDIA गठबंधन को और… https://t.co/n6iJrn6uLq — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 4, 2024

The Yatra, led by Congress MP and former national president Rahul Gandhi, is currently in iharkhand and will head further west before culminating in Mumbai.

On whether he will join the Nyay Yatra when it enters Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party chief, on Saturday, said, "Many big events are organised for which we don't receive invitations. Why should we ask for an invitation?"

Earlier, on Sunday, the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' rolled into Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

Speaking at a public gathering on the sidelines of the ongoing rally, earlier, the Wayanad MP said the Congress's fight was against the 'hatred' in the hearts of 'the BJP people'.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rolled out from Manipur's Thoubal on January 14.

The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. It will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

