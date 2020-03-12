"PM Is Asleep": Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre On Economy, Coronavirus

Rahul Gandhi refused to respond to questions on the Congress's Madhya Pradesh crisis

Rahul Gandhi, in a blistering attack on the government over the economy and the coronavirus fear, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "sleeping at the wheel" and "absolutely clueless" on how to tackle what he called an oncoming "tsunami".

"We are heading for an accident on the highway, as a nation," the Congress leader said in a statement on Tuesday.

He refused to respond to questions on the Congress's Madhya Pradesh crisis and the bitter exit of his close aide Jyotiraditya Scindia. "I am not the Congress president. I am here to talk about the economy, which is the most important issue today."

Rahul Gandhi said ripped into PM Modi over the state of the economy.

"PM Modi and his ideology have destroyed the economy. (Finance Minister) Nirmala Sitharaman is saying nothing. I can understand that she understands nothing so she can't say anything. But PM must explain to the nation," said the Congress MP.

"Manmohan Singh ran the economy for 10 years. We know how to run the economy and we understand it. Modi has destroyed India's economy. He started with the notes ban and the messy GST, and the results are showing."

He compared the current slump, marked by a stocks crash and a rupee dive today, to signs of a tsunami that was building up.

"The tsunami is now coming," said Mr Gandhi.

On the coronavirus pandemic, he said: "There is absolutely no preparation. The government doesn't realise that the coronavirus is spreading in this country."