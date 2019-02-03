Rahul Gandhi Appoints KS Alagiri As Congress Tamil Nadu Panel's President

Rahul Gandhi also appointed H Vasantha Kumar, K Jayakumar, MK Vishnu Prasad and Mayura Jayakumar as new working presidents to assist him.

All India | | Updated: February 03, 2019 06:27 IST
KS Alagiri was appointed as the new president of the Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee.


New Delhi: 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appointed KS Alagiri as the new president of the Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee. Mr Gandhi also appointed H Vasantha Kumar, K Jayakumar, MK Vishnu Prasad and Mayura Jayakumar as new working presidents to assist him.

"The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing TNCC president Thirunavakkarasar," a statement issued by the Congress said.

Mr Gandhi has also appointed Mariyam Bibi and Miani Dalbot Shira as working presidents for Andaman and Nicobar Islands Mahila Congress and Meghalaya Mahila Congress.

The Congress chief formed the Election Committee for Lakshadweep TCC and appointed national conveners and zonal coordinators.

