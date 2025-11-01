"Rahul Gandhi Active As Any Other Leader": Congress' Akhilesh Singh To NDTV

Congress MP Akhilesh Singh, while speaking at NDTV's Bihar Power Play Conclave, said Rahul Gandhi is active in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections as "any other leader would be".

"Why should Rahul Gandhi be involved in ticket distribution? He has a system. When everything is going well, why would Rahul Gandhi be there? As soon as the distribution of tickets was done, he came and conducted a joint rally with Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders of the Mahagathbandhan. He also participated in the rally in Nalanda. Even today, Priyanka Gandhi is not flying on any helicopters. She is holding a rally in Begusarai," Singh said.

According to Singh, Congress is in a "good state" ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, and exuded confidence that the party will perform better than the last time.

"Congress will deliver a shocking result in Bihar on November 14. I would only like to say that we will have a better tally this time. We will have a better strike against the JDU and the BJP this time. We are fighting the elections in Lakhisarai, where Chief Minister Vijay Sinha is contesting the elections. We are winning there," Singh said.

"As far as the Rashtriya Janata Dal is concerned, there is no such thing as a friendly fight," he added.

On seat distribution, the Congress MP said that the party got "some good seats and some bad seats".

"The distribution of seats was based on the fact that we talked about the 70 seats that were contested. Some good seats were contested. I cannot accept that all the good seats were given to Congress. Last time, also, good seats were not given. But when there is an alliance, it is necessary to sit together and come to a consensus," he said.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the counting will be held on November 14.