Rahul Gandhi Accuses Senior CBI Officer For Helping Vijay Mallya Escape

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today accused former CBI joint director AK Sharma, who is also a former Gujarat IPS officer, of helping fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to escape from the country.

He said Mr Sharma, who was in the CBI in 2015, was also "in charge of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi's escape plans".

The Congress President has alleged that Mr Sharma is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "blue-eyed-boy" in the CBI.

"CBI Joint Director AK Sharma, weakened Mallya's "Look Out" notice, allowing Mallya to escape. Mr Sharma, a Gujarat cadre officer, is the PM's blue-eyed-boy in the CBI. The same officer was in charge of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi's escape plans. Ooops...investigation!" Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier this week, Mr Gandhi accused Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley of "colluding" with Mallya to help him flee the country and demanded his resignation.

Mr Gandhi had asked why Mr Jaitley did not inform the investigative agencies about his meeting with the chief of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Mallya, who left India on March 2, 2016, faces charges of defrauding banks to the tune of Rs. 9,000 crore.