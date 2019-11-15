Rafale Order 'Proves How Clean Manohar Parrikar Was': Goa Chief Minister

Rafale verdict proves how clean Manohar Parrikar's image was, Pramod Sawant said

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Friday said that the Supreme Court's verdict on the Rafale deal is a ''vindication'' of his late predecessor and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar's clean politics.

"This verdict once again proves to the people of Goa and India about how clean Parrikar's image was. I do not know what to say about Rahul Gandhi, but Manohar Parrikar was clean, both as the chief minister of Goa and Defence Minister," Mr Sawant told ANI.

He said that it is a proud matter for him that Manohar Parrikar has been given a clean chit by the top court.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pramod Sawant said, "He did unnecessary drama over the issue for his personal gains. Goans and people across the country know that there has been no stain on his political career."

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had dismissed the review petitions challenging its verdict in the Rafale case on December 14, 2018. A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph had passed the order on a batch of petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 verdict which had upheld the purchase of 36 Rafale jets by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government from France.

The top court had also accepted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology for bringing in the court ruling in relation to his "chowkidar chor hai" remark in the Rafale case and said that a person holding a place of importance in political spectrum should have been more careful.

