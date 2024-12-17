'Stay Happy, Get Married': Gujarat Woman's Message To Lover Before Suicide

Radha Thakor was found dead at her home in Palanpur last morning

A 27-year-old woman has died by suicide in Gujarat's Banaskantha district and left behind recorded messages in which she apologised to her lover and said she was tired of fights at home. Radha Thakor, who ran a beauty parlour, separated from her husband a few years back and had been living with her sister in Palanpur.

"My sister ran a beauty parlour. On Sunday night, she returned home, had dinner and then we went to sleep. We found her dead the next morning. When we checked her phone, we found the videos she recorded. We have handed everything over to police and we suspect the man she was talking to," said Radha's sister Alka. The family has registered the complaint against an unidentified man, suggesting that they do not know him.

Police are trying to find out the reason behind the woman's death by suicide and why she apologised in her videos. In their last recorded conversation, Radha is heard asking the man for a photograph. Her family has said that she had been asking the man for a photograph, but he was not sending it. In the recorded call, she is heard saying, "See what happens if I don't get the photo by 7 o'clock."

In one of the videos she recorded before her death, she apologised to her boyfriend. "Forgive me, I am taking a wrong step without asking you. Don't be sad, stay happy, enjoy life and get married. Don't think that I have died by suicide. I apologise with folded hands. If you are happy, my soul will find peace. I am upset over work and life so I am taking this step," she said.

The woman's death by suicide has occurred against the backdrop of a nationwide conversation on mental health issues and suicide after 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash's death earlier this month. Subhash recorded an 80-minute video and left behind a 24-page note, accusing his estranged wife Nikita and her family members of harassing him and his family members by filing false cases.

With inputs from Mahendra Prasad