"Major Problem": Raashid Alvi Says It's "Difficult" To Meet Congress Leaders

Congress leader Raashid Alvi has raised concerns over the internal functioning of Congress, stating that the lack of an effective platform for dialogue and limited access to top leadership have created a serious communication gap within the organisation.

Speaking to ANI here, Alvi said one of the Congress party's biggest problems is the absence of an effective forum where leaders can openly discuss issues. He said it is often difficult for party workers and leaders to meet the high command, resulting in a growing communication gap.

He was asked about former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad's attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the party's consistent electoral failures.

"I haven't seen Shakeel ji's statement, but a major problem in the Congress party is that there's no forum where the issues can be discussed. It's generally difficult to meet with the leaders. If people want to express their concerns, where can they go? Not everyone is a member of the CWC. There is definitely a communication gap. This is a major problem within the Congress party, and many people complain that it's not easy to meet with the Congress high command. The communication gap must definitely be eliminated," he said, adding that former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi took out time to meet with everyone.

Alvi expressed concern over several leaders leaving Congress, noting that none of the Muslim leaders joined the BJP. He said their exit was not driven by the lure of power, unlike several non-Muslim leaders who left Congress to join the BJP.

"Muslim leaders haven't left out of greed for power. They have left, and this is a matter of concern, because Muslim leadership has been ignored in the Congress party," he said.

Warning of broader political consequences, Alvi said ignoring Muslim leadership within secular parties would allow leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi to continue gaining influence. He said, "if Muslim leadership is ignored, then leaders like Owaisi will continue to emerge in the country. And today, Owaisi is becoming a powerful force."

Alvi's comments followed Shakeel Ahmad's attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the party's consistent electoral failures, claiming unwillingness within the party to address the issues, while pointing out that there's a lack of competence at the top leadership. Speaking exclusively with ANI, Ahmad took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said,

"Even if Rahul Gandhi wants, he still can't take Congress below the 2nd position. The reason is that every other party is only in one state." Shakeel Ahmed claimed that Rahul Gandhi is "uncomfortable" about collaborating with popular, veteran leaders.

Ahmed also alleged, "There is no internal democracy in the Congress party. In the Congress party, whatever Rahul Gandhi says is final."

The former leader said that many Congress leaders who are "disappointed" do not raise their voices because they want to secure their next generation's future in the party.