AAP's Sanjay Singh, Swati Maliwal, N D Gupta Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha

The AAP's Rajya Sabha nominees in Delhi -- Sanjay Singh, N D Gupta and Swati Maliwal -- have been elected unopposed, officials said on Friday.

No candidate from any other party filed for nomination for the elections.

"All three Rajya Sabha nominees have been elected unopposed. And, certificates have also been issued today," a senior official in the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office told news agency PTI.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the newly elected MPs of the party.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to the three leaders of Aam Aadmi Party elected to Rajya Sabha. I am confident that you will strongly raise the issues of the common people in Parliament and fight for the rights of the people of Delhi," Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, said in a post on X in Hindi.

राज्यसभा के लिए निर्वाचित आम आदमी पार्टी के तीनों नेताओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। मुझे विश्वास है कि आप आम आदमी के मुद्दों को संसद में मज़बूती से उठाएंगे और दिल्ली की जनता के अधिकारों के लिए लड़ेंगे। https://t.co/SxCJgJK2Q1 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 12, 2024

The last date for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections was January 9 while the scrutiny of nominations took place on January 10. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature was January 12.

Singh, Gupta, and former Delhi Commission for Women chief Maliwal filed their nominations for the January 19 Rajya Sabha elections here on January 8.

Outside the Delhi Transport Department's office in Civil Lines here, scores of AAP supporters had gathered to cheer Gupta, Maliwal, and Anita Singh, the wife of Sanjay Singh. All three of them, carrying certificates, also posed for pictures for media persons.

"A new responsibility is starting from today. Thousands of women came today to encourage. I assure all the people of Delhi that I will serve you with true devotion and honesty. Thank you honorable Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal," Maliwal posted on X, and also shared a picture of her receiving her certificate.

The AAP had nominated Maliwal as its Rajya Sabha candidate and renominated Singh and Gupta for a second term in the Upper House of Parliament.

The six-year term of Singh, N D Gupta, and Sushil Kumar Gupta ends on January 27. Maliwal's name was nominated by the party to replace Sushil Gupta.

Singh, who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, had arrived at the transport department office amid tight security to file his nomination papers.

A senior official of Delhi Prisons said Singh was taken to the transport department office, where he received his certificate.

On Friday, his wife Anita Singh told reporters that her husband will emerge stronger.

"'Sher bahar aa gaya hai, aur phir se bahar aayega' (The lion has come out, and will come out again," she said as AAP supporters raised 'Sanjay bhiaya sher hain' slogan.

