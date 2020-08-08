Quit India Movement: 'Think Of Yourselves As Indians Only,' Said Gandhiji

78th Quit India Movement Day 2020: In the August of 1942, Mahatma Gandhi's fiery speech in Mumbai, giving a 'do or die' call, to the people of India was a final push to make the British quit India. Also known as the Bharat Chodo Andolan or August Kranti Movement, it was launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee. A resolution was also passed for civil disobedience if the British did not to agree to the demands for complete transfer of governance.
Following the start of Quit India Movement, many Indian National Congress leaders including Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Abul Kalam Azad and others along with Mahatma Gandhi were arrested for sedition.
Quit India Movement: Here are quotes from Mahatma Gandhi's speech at August Kranti Maidan, which touched the core of Indians fighting to gain independence.
- "Here is a mantra, a short one that I give you. You may imprint it on your hearts and let every breath of yours give expression to it. The mantra is: 'Do or Die'. We shall either free India or die in the attempt; we shall not live to see the perpetuation of our slavery."
- "In Satyagraha, there is no place for fraud or falsehood, or any kind of untruth. Fraud and untruth today are stalking the world. I cannot be a helpless witness to such a situation."
- "Ours is not a drive for power, but purely a nonviolent fight for India's independence."
- "A non-violent soldier of freedom will covet nothing for himself, he fights only for the freedom of his country."
- "Truth alone will endure, all the rest will be swept always in the tide of Time."
- "You have to stand against the whole world although you may have to stand alone. You have to stare in the face the whole world although the world may look at you with bloodshot eyes. Do not fear. Trust the little voice residing within your heart."
- "Forsake friends, wife and all; but testify to that for which you have lived and for which you have to die. I want to live my full span of life. And for me I put my span of life at 120 years. By that time India will be free, the world will be free."
- "I am not going to be satisfied with anything short of complete freedom. May be, he (the Viceroy) will propose the abolition of salt tax, the drink evil. But I will say nothing less than freedom".
- "Let every Indian consider himself to be a free man."
- "Everybody will be his own master. It is to join a struggle for such democracy that I invite you today. Once you realize this you will forget the differences between the Hindus and Muslims, and think of yourselves as Indians only, engaged in the common struggle for independence"