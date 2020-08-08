Quit India Movement: 'Think Of Yourselves As Indians Only,' Said Gandhiji

Quit India Movement 2020 Images: Bharat Chodo Andolan was a milestone in India's freedom struggle

78th Quit India Movement Day 2020: In the August of 1942, Mahatma Gandhi's fiery speech in Mumbai, giving a 'do or die' call, to the people of India was a final push to make the British quit India. Also known as the Bharat Chodo Andolan or August Kranti Movement, it was launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee. A resolution was also passed for civil disobedience if the British did not to agree to the demands for complete transfer of governance.

Following the start of Quit India Movement, many Indian National Congress leaders including Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Abul Kalam Azad and others along with Mahatma Gandhi were arrested for sedition.

Quit India Movement: Here are quotes from Mahatma Gandhi's speech at August Kranti Maidan, which touched the core of Indians fighting to gain independence.

