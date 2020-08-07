Quit India Movement: Mahatma Gandhi's Call For 'Do Or Die'

Quit India Movement 2020 Images: Bharat Chodo Andolan was a milestone in India's freedom struggle

78th Quit India Movement Day 2020: Quit India Movement or Bharat Chodo Andolan was a turning point in India's freedom struggle. Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, people across India came together to uproot British imperialism. In 1942, in a fiery speech in Mumbai, Mahatma Gandhi gave a 'do or die' call to the people of India in a final push to make the British quit. Following the start of Quit India Movement, many Congress leaders including Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Abul Kalam Azad and others along with Mahatma Gandhi were jailed for sedition.

Also known as August Kranti Movement, it was launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee. A resolution was also passed for civil disobedience if the British did not to agree to the demands for complete transfer of governance.

"Here is a mantra, a short one that I give you. You may imprint it on your hearts and let every breath of yours give expression to it. The mantra is: 'do or die'. We shall either free India or die in the attempt; we shall not live to see the perpetuation of our slavery," Mahatma Gandhi said.

Quit India Movement: Know about the milestone in India's freedom movement