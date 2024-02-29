Question Mark On My Seat After Tie-Up With NCP, Says BJP's Pankaja Munde

BJP leader Pankaja Munde today said there is a question mark on her constituency. (File)

BJP leader Pankaja Munde today said there is a question mark on her constituency after her party allied with the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra.

Pankaja Munde lost the 2019 Assembly polls from Parli to cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who is now a minister in the Eknath Shinde government that also includes the BJP.

Speaking about the Beed Lok Sabha seat, which has been represented by her sister Pritam Munde for the past two terms, the former state minister said, "She has done a good job. But after the alliance with the NCP, naturally there is a question mark on my constituency."

"But no matter who is the candidate from Beed, I will be the star campaigner. I have been a star campaigner in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan," she added.

Ms Munde, who has been appointed as an observer by the BJP, was talking to reporters here after visiting the party's Mumbai North office in Kandivali in the metropolis.

"This is a pattern in the BJP where leaders are made observers (of different seats). We submit reports and the party takes a decision (on the seat) based on the report," she said.



