Quad To Bullet Train And Semi-Conductors, PM Modi Has His Plate Full In Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his way to Japan for his annual bilateral meet that is expected to deepen economic and strategic ties amid the tension over tariff with the US. The two-day visit, among other things, will focus on Quad.

Here are the top 10 points in this big story: PM Modi will participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba. Japan-based media platform Nikkei Asia has reported that Japan will invest 10 trillion Yen ($68 billion) to boost bilateral business with India over the next decade. The focus is on multiple sectors including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, environment and medicine. Ahead of the visit, in a post on X, PM Modi said, "We would endeavor to give new wings to our collaboration, expand scope and ambition of our economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and Semiconductors". The foreign ministry said an "important platform" on the agenda will be Quad -- a strategic grouping formed to counter China's growing influence and provide Indo-Pacific nations an alternative for funding and economic development. Relations within the nations of Quad have been strained following UN President Donald Trump's imposition of 50 per cent tariff on India. Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Japan's trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa cancelled a visit to the US at the last-minute today. The move threatens to delay the finalisation of a $550 billion investment package Japan is offering the US in order to ease punitive tariffs. US President Donald Trump had claimed that the package was "our money to invest, as we like" and said that the US would retain 90 per cent of the profits. Japanese officials differed and stressed that the investment would be subject to mutual benefits. PM Modi will also visit Tokyo's Electron Factory and Tohoku Shinkansen plant in Sendai where bullet train coaches are built. PM Modi and Mr Ishiba, who will accompany him, are expected to take forward the issue of Tokyo's participation in India's bullet train project. PM Modi is also looking at deepening India and Japan's defence cooperation, with the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force exploring a possible cooperation in ship maintenance in India. Following his Japan visit, PM Modi will travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

