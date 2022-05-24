Quad Meet LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Participate In Quad Leaders' Summit Today

Quad Meet LIVE Updates: PM Modi arrived in Tokyo at the invitation of Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit in Japan today. The meeting is expected to focus on various initiatives launched by the four-nation grouping which includes US, India, Japan and Australia and discuss developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

The summit is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person summit in US in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022.

PM Modi, who left for Japan on Sunday to attend the meeting at the invitation of Japan premier Fumio Kishida, will also hold bilateral meetings with his Japanese counterpart and US President Joe Biden on the margins of the summit today.

PM Modi is also likely to hold a bilateral meeting with newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"The Quad summit provides an opportunity for the leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Here are the LIVE updates on Quad Meeting In Japan:

