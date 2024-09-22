In Pics: Modi-Biden Bilateral Meet And Quad Leaders' Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to US started off with a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The two leaders met at Mr Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware. They discussed in detail a multi-billion dollar drone deal.

Quad leaders President Joe Biden, PM Modi, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, and Japan PM Fumio Kishida.

The Quad has taken several positive and inclusive initiatives in areas such as health security, critical and emerging technologies, climate change, and capacity building, PM Modi pointed out.

At the Quad Leaders' Summit, PM Modi said a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific is the shared priority and commitment of the Quad countries.PM Modi also noted that the first Quad summit was held under Biden's leadership and praised his role in enhancing cooperation in every sphere in an unprecedented way.President Joe Biden has told PM Modi that the US supports permanent membership for India in a "reformed" United Nations Security Council (UNSC).​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan, Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and others were also present at the India-US bilateral meeting.