9-Feet-Long Python Rescued From Odisha Village, Released In Forest

The around 3-year-old python was found near a school (Representational)

A nine-foot-long Indian rock python was rescued from an open field in Odisha's Jajpur district, officials said on Tuesday.

The around 3-year-old snake was found near a school in a village on Monday evening.

The python was later released into the nearby reserved forest on Tuesday morning after a medical examination.

Officials said some locals who were on the ground spotted the reptile at around 8 pm and immediately called up Snake Helpline officials.

Soon after, a member of Snake Helpline reached the spot and caught the python.

The snake might have come to the ground from the nearby reserve forest in search of food, the member said.

Snake Helpline is a voluntary organization that helps the people in peaceful co-habitation with snakes.

