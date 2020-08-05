Pushing For Floor Test In Manipur, Congress Issues Whip For MLAs

The Congress has moved a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government in Manipur.

Having moved a no-confidence motion against Manipur's N Biren Singh government led by the BJP, the main opposition Congress has issued a whip to its members to attend the assembly on Monday and vote following the party line.

"All the members of Congress Legislature Party, Manipur are hereby informed that a Three-Lined Whip is issued from the office of the Whip of Congress Legislature Party under the direction of the President, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) that all the members are to attend the 11th Session of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly convening on 10th August, 2020 (Monday) from 11:00 am, till the end of the said session and remain in the House during discussion and voting," the notice, issued by the chief whip of the party in Manipur legislative assembly from Congress Govindas Konthoujam, said.

The party has also asked its MLAs to vote in line with the decision made by the Congress Legislature Party led by former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

On July 28, the Congress had filed a motion of no-confidence against the ruling BJP government. The opposition has pitched for a floor test to be conducted during the one-day assembly session on August 10.

N Biren Singh's government had plunged into a crisis after nine members of the BJP-led coalition, including four ministers of the National People's Party (NPP), had walked out of the alliance to join the Congress-led coalition - Secular Progressive Front.

However, after a meeting with BJP national leaders and NPP chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the rebel NPP legislators returned to the coalition while three BJP MLAs resigned from the assembly and one Trinamool MLA was disqualified.

The opposition will also move a contempt of court against Speaker Yumnam Khemchand over the disqualification of four Congress MLAs on the day of the Rajya Sabha elections on June 19.

The BJP had won the Rajya Sabha elections with a majority in the 60-member assembly that was diminished to 52 after eight legislators were disqualified.