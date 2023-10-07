Punjabi Singer Jasmine Sandlas Gets Death Threats Hours Ahead Of Her Delhi Concert

Jasmine Sandlas stays in the US asn is set to perform in Delhi today.

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas today received death threats from people allegedly associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Ms Sandlas stays in the US and has come to Delhi to perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium today.

As soon as the singer landed at the Delhi airport, she started receiving death threat calls from international numbers.

Police said that the singer was told she would be allegedly attacked at the stadium today.

Jasmine Sandlas landed in New Delhi today.

The security at the five-star hotel in Delhi, where Ms Sandlas is staying, has been tightened. Delhi police have also provided a security cover to the singer.

Jasmine Sandlas has several chart-topping hits under her belt and has even lent her voice to some groovy Bollywood songs. She sang the song 'Yaar Naa Miley' in Salman Khan's 'Kick' and also 'Illegal Weapon 2.0' in the movie Street Dance 3D, which starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is currently in Ahmedabad jail on drug smuggling charges that are being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Bishnoi is also an accused in the murder case of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

He recently made the headlines again when he claimed responsibility for the killing of Khalistani terrorist Sukhdool Singh in Canada. Sukhdool, also known as Sukha Duneke, was killed in Canada in inter-gang violence.

He has also threatened Salman Khan multiple times in the past. Earlier this year, he sent an email to the Bollywood actor warning him of the consequences if he did not watch Bishnoi's interview to a news channel.

In 2018, when the trial of the blackbuck poaching case was underway, Lawrence Bishnoi had said Salman Khan had hurt the sentiments of the Bishnois, a sect that has love for animals among its tenets, by hunting a blackbuck - a charge that the actor was eventually acquitted of.