Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Says Behind Killing Of Khalistani Terrorist

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi today claimed responsibility for the killing of Khalistani terrorist Sukhdool Singh in Canada. Sukhdool, also known as Sukha Duneke, was killed last night in Canada in inter-gang violence. Duneke was part of the Khalistan movement in Canada.

Duneke was a "Category A" gangster from Punjab's Moga. He fled to Canada on a fake passport in 2017 and was a close associate of gangster and Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla. He was one of 43 gangsters with links to Khalistan and Canada mentioned in a list released by the anti-terror agency NIA yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Bishnoi's gang claimed that Duneke played a key role in the murders of gangsters Gurlal Brar and Vicky Middukhera. The gang termed Duneke a "drug addict' who got "punished for his sins" and warned that their enemies will not be able to survive in India or any other country for that matter.

Bishnoi is currently incarcerated in Ahmedabad on drug smuggling charges that are being investigated by the NIA. Bishnoi is also an accused in the murder case of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Duneke's killing comes at a time of heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons earlier this week that his government had "credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a 45-year-old Indian terrorist and leader of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was shot and killed outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18. He was one of India's most wanted terrorists, with a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

While tensions between India and Canada remain high, Punjab Police today launched a statewide crackdown on the associates of gangster Goldy Brar, who is another key accused in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala. Brar has close links to the Khalistani separatist movement and is believed to be hiding in Canada.