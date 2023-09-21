Khalistani Terrorist Sukha Duneke Killed In Canada Gang War: Sources

Khalistani terrorist Sukha Duneke has been killed in Canada in inter-gang rivalry, sources said. Duneke was part of the Khalistan movement in Canada.

Duneke was closely associated with Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala.

Duneke's killing comes in the backdrop of a huge diplomatic row between India and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons earlier this week that his government had "credible allegations" that linked Indian government agents to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June.

India and Canada have expelled a senior diplomat each following Mr Trudeau's accusations. India has denied the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated."

Nijjar, 45, was an Indian terrorist and chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), and was assassinated outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18. He was one of India's most wanted terrorists who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh.

Yesterday, India issued a travel advisory for its citizens in Canada, a day after Canada updated its own advisory for India. India's strong travel advisory warned of growing anti-India activity and "politically condoned hate crimes." The advisory urged Indian citizens in Canada and those planning to travel there to exercise caution.

"In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution. Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda,' read India's advisory.

Amid this standoff between the two nations, Punjab Police today launched a statewide crackdown on the associates of gangster Goldy Brar, who is accused of killing singer Sidhu Moosewala.

According to the police, Brar has close links to the Khalistani separatist movement and is believed to be hiding in Canada.