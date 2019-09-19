Punjab Women's Panel Chief Shares Her Phone Number For Complaints

Women can now register their complaints directly with the chairperson Manisha Gulati

In a bid to speed up the grievance redressal system, the Punjab State Women Commission (PSWC) chairperson Manisha Gulati has shared her personal mobile number on which women in distress can make calls.

Giving this information, an official spokesperson of the PSWC said: "It has come into the notice of the chairperson that women are facing difficulties in filing the complaints and lodging of written complaints are time-consuming."

"Keeping this in mind, she has decided to issue her personal mobile number 88659-00064 as helpline number. From now onwards, women can register their complaints directly with the chairperson," the spokesperson added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.