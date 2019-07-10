'Received Threats After Complaint Against Honey Singh': Punjab Women Panel Chief

A complaint has been filed against rapper Honey Singh in Punjab. (File)

Punjab State Commission for Women chairperson Manisha Gulati today claimed she has been receiving threat calls and abusive messages on social media after she filed a complaint against rapper Honey Singh for using lewd lyrics in his song.

A complaint has been filed against Honey Singh and music producer Bhushan Kumar by the Punjab Police for using vulgar lyrics in a song, "Makhna".

"I have been receiving threat calls and getting abusive messages on my Twitter handle for filing a complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh," Ms Gulati told reporters in Chandigarh.

"I am not scared of anyone. I will continue to raise my voice on such issues," she said.

Ms Gulati said she had reported the matter to police for further action.

Ms Gulati had earlier written to the state home secretary, the Punjab director general of police and the inspector general of police (crime), demanding appropriate action against the singer for using objectionable words in the song.

The complaint has been filed against Honey Singh under Sections 294 (punishment for obscene song and acts) and 509 (punishment for word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police complaint also includes Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and relevant section of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, at Mohali in Punjab.

Ms Gulati said she had also urged police to arrest Honey Singh as early as possible.

"It is a lesson for singers like Honey Singh who use objectionable words against women," she said, adding that the women panel would now keep a watch on other singers as well to ensure that vulgar lyrics did not find their way to songs.

"If he (Honey Singh) applies for the bail, we will oppose it," she said.

Ms Gulati further said she would request Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to set up a state's own censor board to keep a check on vulgar songs.

