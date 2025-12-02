Punjab Village Battles Mobile Addiction With Bizarre 'Sit-Still' Challenge

A small village in Punjab has launched an ingeniously simple, and physically challenging competition to combat smartphone addiction: a sit-down marathon where participants cannot use their phones, sleep, or stand up for any reason (not even for the bathroom).

The unique event, organised by residents of Gholia Khurd village in Punjab, has quickly gone viral across social media.

The Rules of the Marathon

The contest, a true test of endurance, had the following rules:

No Mobile Phones: Participants must stay completely away from all electronic devices.

No Sleeping: Staying awake is mandatory throughout the challenge.

No Standing: Participants must remain seated in their designated spot. This rule includes no breaks for the washroom.

Support Provided: Organisers supply food and water, which must be consumed while staying seated.

The challenge, which would only end when one of the participants wins, even had prizes for the first three places:

First Place: A brand-new bicycle and Rs 4,500 cash.

Second Place: Rs 2,500 cash.

Third Place: Rs 1,500 cash.

A total of 55 participants, including children, youth, women, and senior citizens, arrived in the village. Ironically, many of the competitors travelled from far-off districts after learning about the challenge through posts on social media.

Organisers said that they intended the event to be a public message rather than just a local competition.

"Our main aim is to make people realise that life is peaceful and stress-free when you stay away from mobile phones," one organiser said. "When you put the phone down, you suddenly have time for your family, for yourself, and for real conversations," they added.