Punjab Sees 100% Drop In Murders After Launch Of "Gangstran Te Vaar"

Punjab is seeing a sharp decline in gangster-related crime, three months after the police launched its special crackdown, "Gangstran Te Vaar". Police data show a 100 per cent drop in murders and a steep fall in firing incidents.

According to officials, gangster-linked murder cases fell from four in January to zero in March. Firing incidents, often linked to gang rivalries and intimidation, also saw a significant decline. From 29 cases reported in January, the number dropped to just nine recorded till April 20, a decline of nearly 69 percent.

Cases of extortion, a key source of income for organised crime groups, also saw a marginal dip. The number of such cases reduced from 110 in January to 98 in March. Data analysis shows that extortion cases have fallen by around 11 per cent overall during this period.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the operation has helped control crime and build public trust. "Punjab Police has not only controlled the crime rate in the state, but has also won the trust of its residents with the launch of the ‘Gangstran Te Vaar' operation," he said.

"The records speak volumes about the work done to dismantle crime syndicates. This is just the beginning, as Punjab Police is closing in on these gangsters to ensure their complete elimination," Yadav added.

"The ‘Gangstran Te Vaar' operation is not limited to targeting high-profile gangsters, but also their networks spread across Punjab," he said.

Yadav said that the police are not just going after big, well-known gangsters but they are also targeting the entire network that supports them.

The campaign has had the biggest impact on visible and violent crimes like shootings and killings. The impact is not limited to big cities; the crime has declined across districts as well as border areas.

The data also indicates a substantial control on organised crime, which was becoming a breeding ground for gangsters to recruit criminals.

"Individuals involved in petty crime were easy targets for gang recruitment. By cracking down on such elements, we have disrupted their operations and reinforced a zero-tolerance policy towards crime in the state," Yadav added.

The anti-gangster drive is not only reducing crime but also encouraging people to speak up against gangs. A key step has been the launch of a toll-free Anti-Gangster Helpline — 93946-93946. Because of this, more citizens are now reporting extortion calls.