AAP's Chief Ministerial Face For Punjab Polls To Be Announced Soon: Party Leader

AAP's Bhagwant Mann said some big announcements would be made in the next few days (File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s chief ministerial face for 2022 Punjab Assembly polls will be announced soon, said party's Punjab unit chief and MP Bhagwant Mann on Sunday.

Mr Mann's remarks came after his meeting with AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss issues related to the Punjab Assembly elections.

"It was a positive meeting with the (Delhi) chief minister. All MPs and MLAs were present at the meeting. We had a detailed discussion on our blueprint for (Punjab) elections. We tried to focus on the old loopholes that caused backdrop and how we can overcome them this time," he said.

Mr Mann further said, "We all have seen what all the other two governments did for Punjab. Unlike them, our focus is to see what good we can do for the people."

He also said, "Some big announcements would be made in the next few days and a chief ministerial face for Punjab will be announced soon."

During his Punjab visit in June, Mr Kejriwal had announced that the AAP's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab will be from the Sikh community.

In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP government after 10 years. AAP emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats.