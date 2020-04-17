Punjab Cop, Who's Hand Was Chopped Off In Attack, Promoted As Sub-Inspector

The ASI is recovering in the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research hospital

An Assistant sub-inspector, whose hand was chopped off in a brutal attack by a group of "Nihangs" in Patiala, has been promoted to the rank of sub-inspector in recognition of his exemplary courage, police said on Thursday.

Fifty-year-old ASI Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off with a sword while three other Punjab policemen and a mandi official had sustained injuries when a group of Nihangs attacked them on being asked to show curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala district on Sunday.

The ASI is recovering in the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital after doctors reattached his hand after a long and complicated surgery.

The three other policemen who sustained injuries have been awarded the Director General's Commendation Disc.

The decision was taken by Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta in consultation with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday, said an official statement.

Inspector Bikkar Singh, the station house officer of Patiala Sadar police station and ASIs Raghbir Singh and Raj Singh, are the three police officials awarded for displaying exemplary courage and devotion to duty during the enforcement of the curfew, access control and social distancing measures at Sabzi Mandi, Patiala on April 12.

Making an exception from the laid down norms, Mr Gupta has also conferred the DGP's Commendation Disc on Yadwinder Singh, a non-uniformed official of the Mandi Board, who is posted as in Market Committee, Patiala, recognizing that he was part of the joint party of the Police and the Mandi Board.

The DGP said the promotion/awards were in recognition of the display of outstanding devotion to duty, patience in the face of provocation, courage and presence of mind of all these men, and to motivate other police officers to continue performing their duties without any fear.

Besides promoting ASI Harjeet Singh to the local rank of sub-inspector, his name has also been approved for inclusion in List D-II, which is a fast track route for promotion to the substantive rank of ASI (the substantive rank of Harjeet Singh is Head Constable), as laid down in the Punjab Police Rules for recognition of police officials of exceptional merit, said Mr Gupta.