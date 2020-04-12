In Over 7-Hour Surgery, Doctors Stitch Back Injured Hand Of Punjab Cop

The doctors have successfully stitched back the severed wrist of Harjeet Singh.

The doctors have successfully stitched back the severed wrist of the policeman who was attacked while imposing the lockdown orders in Punjab's Patiala, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said.

ASI Harjeet Singh's wrist was chopped off, while two other officers were injured when a group of people attacked them at a vegetable market in Patiala this morning.

Mr Singh posted on Twitter that it took around a seven and a half hour long surgery to operate the injured hand of the policeman.

"I thank the entire team of doctors and support staff for their painstaking effort. Wishing ASI Harjeet Singh a speedy recovery," Mr Singh posted on Twitter.

Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta also tweeted that Harjeet Singh was recovering well.

"Just spoke with the lead Plastic surgeon who did the successful surgery to stitch back the hand of our brave corona warrior ASI Harjeet Singh. Also spoke with Harjeet, who is in high spirits. We still have to wait and watch for the next five days," Mr Gupta tweeted.

Earlier, Mr Gupta told NDTV that a vehicle carrying Nihangs, a religious sect, "crashed through several barricades on the periphery of the vegetable market" around 6 am. When the police team stopped them and demanded to see their curfew passes, the lockdown violators attacked the police party, he said.

Punjab, where thousands of people staying abroad returned after the outbreak started, has extended the lockdown till May 1.