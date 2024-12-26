Punjab Police Detains 3 Associates Of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang In Jalandhar

The Punjab Police nabbed three associates of a gangster following a brief encounter in Jalandhar on Thursday.

"In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police apprehends three associates of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang after a brief encounter," Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

He said police returned the fire in self-defence and there was an exchange of 15 rounds.

"Police party fired back in self-defence, which involved an exchange of 15 rounds, one of the operatives sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"Recovery of six weapons and a significant cache of ammunition, delivering a severe blow to the gang's criminal network involved in narcotics smuggling, arms trade, and extortion rackets. @PunjabPoliceInd remains resolute in its commitment to dismantle organised crime and ensure peace and harmony across the state," the DGP said on the microblogging platform.

