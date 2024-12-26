Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Punjab Police Detains 3 Associates Of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang In Jalandhar

The Punjab Police nabbed three associates of a gangster following a brief encounter in Jalandhar on Thursday.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Punjab Police Detains 3 Associates Of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang In Jalandhar
Police returned the fire in self-defence and there was an exchange of 15 rounds.
Chandigarh:

The Punjab Police nabbed three associates of a gangster following a brief encounter in Jalandhar on Thursday.

"In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police apprehends three associates of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang after a brief encounter," Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

He said police returned the fire in self-defence and there was an exchange of 15 rounds.

"Police party fired back in self-defence, which involved an exchange of 15 rounds, one of the operatives sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"Recovery of six weapons and a significant cache of ammunition, delivering a severe blow to the gang's criminal network involved in narcotics smuggling, arms trade, and extortion rackets. @PunjabPoliceInd remains resolute in its commitment to dismantle organised crime and ensure peace and harmony across the state," the DGP said on the microblogging platform.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Punjab Police, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.